Can we anticipate John Tavares scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Tavares averages 3.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

