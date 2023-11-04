John Tavares Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
John Tavares will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
John Tavares vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
Tavares Season Stats Insights
- Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Tavares has a goal in five of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In eight of 10 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Tavares has had an assist in a game four times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Tavares Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|7
|5
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|5
