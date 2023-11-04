John Tavares will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tavares has a goal in five of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 10 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has had an assist in a game four times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tavares has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 12 Points 7 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.