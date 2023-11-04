Jonathan Byrd is set to compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Byrd at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Byrd has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 35 -8 278 0 5 0 0 $292,343

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Byrd finished 61st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2017).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Byrd has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,313 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Byrd was better than 45% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Byrd failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Byrd recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Byrd's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent tournament, Byrd had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Byrd finished the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of five on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Byrd finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.