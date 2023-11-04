For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Huberdeau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Huberdeau averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

