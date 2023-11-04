Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 4?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Huberdeau stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Huberdeau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Huberdeau averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.