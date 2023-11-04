Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Huberdeau are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Huberdeau has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of 10 games this season, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Huberdeau has an assist in two of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Huberdeau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 5 Points 1 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

