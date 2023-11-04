Should you bet on Jordan Greenway to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

