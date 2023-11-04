The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4 will feature Justin Lower as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Lower is currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Lower Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lower has shot under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Lower has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Lower's average finish has been 43rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Lower has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 46 -5 280 0 13 0 1 $610,791

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lower played this event was in 2022, and he finished 56th.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Lower has played i the last year (7,306 yards) is 57 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.90 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lower shot better than 69% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Lower carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lower recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Lower's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average (5.0).

At that last tournament, Lower's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.3).

Lower ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

