Kelly Kraft will compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Kraft has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Kraft has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -7 277 0 12 0 0 $565,221

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Kraft has had an average finishing position of 53rd.

Kraft has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Kraft played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Kraft will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 3.8-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was strong, putting him in the 89th percentile of the field.

Kraft was better than 37% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Kraft shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Kraft recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Kraft's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average of eight.

At that last tournament, Kraft had a bogey or worse on two of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Kraft finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kraft finished without one.

