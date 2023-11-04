Kevin Roy is part of the field at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Roy at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

Roy Odds to Win: +35000

Kevin Roy Insights

Roy has finished under par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Roy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Roy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -8 277 0 7 0 0 $285,879

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Roy has played i the last year (7,327 yards) is 36 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the sixth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Roy shot better than 86% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Roy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Roy had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Roy's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

At that most recent outing, Roy's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Roy finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Roy finished without one.

