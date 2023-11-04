The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante includes Kevin Tway. The competition is from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Tway at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Tway Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Tway has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 41 -6 278 0 12 0 0 $720,352

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Tway has an average finishing position of 64th in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Tway last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

The courses that Tway has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,289 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

Tway shot better than 42% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Tway failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Tway had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Tway carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent outing, Tway's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Tway ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

