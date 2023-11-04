Kramer Hickok will compete at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Hickok at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +20000

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Hickok has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Hickok's average finish has been 33rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hickok has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -4 281 0 12 0 0 $611,886

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Hickok finished 29th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Hickok made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Hickok missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

Courses that Hickok has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, 78 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Hickok shot better than just 4% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Hickok failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hickok had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Hickok's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

At that last outing, Hickok's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Hickok finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hickok carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.5).

