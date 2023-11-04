Should you wager on Kyle Burroughs to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

