When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Okposo find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Okposo has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

