The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in three games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of nine games this season, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 8 8 Points 5 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 3

