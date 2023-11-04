Kyle Westmoreland will hit the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Westmoreland at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +60000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +60000

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Westmoreland has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Westmoreland has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Westmoreland's average finish has been 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Westmoreland has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -4 282 0 8 0 0 $262,042

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Westmoreland missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Westmoreland has played i the last year (7,310 yards) is 53 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Westmoreland was better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.5 strokes).

Westmoreland did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Westmoreland carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Westmoreland's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

In that last competition, Westmoreland's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Westmoreland ended the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Westmoreland underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

