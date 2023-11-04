The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Lala Anai is currently in 46th place with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Lala Anai at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

+20000

Lala Anai Insights

Over her last two rounds, Anai has shot better than par once, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last two rounds.

Anai has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last two rounds.

She failed to make the cut in her only recent appearance

Anai has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past one events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 46 -2 70 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,598 yards, Taiheiyo Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 6,997 yards .

The average course Anai has played in the past year has been 137 yards longer than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Anai's Last Time Out

Anai finished in the 61st percentile on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 63rd percentile among all competitors.

Anai shot better than just 8% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Anai carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Anai had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Anai's four birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

In that most recent outing, Anai's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Anai finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Anai recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

All statistics in this article reflect Anai's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

