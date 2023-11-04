Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Draisaitl in that upcoming Oilers-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 22:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in three of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of nine games this year, Draisaitl has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In five of nine games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 4 13 Points 14 4 Goals 5 9 Assists 9

