Lindy Duncan will take to the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

Lindy Duncan Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Duncan has finished better than par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 15 rounds played.

Over her last 15 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Duncan's average finish has been 59th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Duncan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 52 E 269 0 8 1 1 $192,645

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Duncan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,537 yards, 61 yards shorter than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 41st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Duncan was better than 95% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Duncan carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Duncan recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Duncan recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

In that last competition, Duncan carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Duncan ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Duncan recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

