Can we count on Luke Kunin lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400

Kunin stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Kunin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.

Kunin's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

