Can we count on Luke Kunin lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Kunin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
  • Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Kunin's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.