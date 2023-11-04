Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 4?
Can we count on Luke Kunin lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kunin stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Kunin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Kunin's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.