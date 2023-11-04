On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is MacKenzie Weegar going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Weegar stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 35 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.