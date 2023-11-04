The injury report for the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) currently features five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Timothy Liljegren D Questionable Lower Body Jake McCabe D Questionable Groin Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 33 goals this season (three per game), 11th in the NHL.

Buffalo concedes 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 18th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-225) Sabres (+180) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.