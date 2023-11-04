Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 4
The injury report for the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) currently features five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Groin
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +1.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 33 goals this season (three per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Buffalo concedes 3.1 goals per game (34 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- They have the 18th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-225)
|Sabres (+180)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.