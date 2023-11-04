The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

NHL Network and MSG-B will air this Maple Leafs versus Sabres game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 30 total goals (three per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Nylander 10 6 8 14 2 9 0% Auston Matthews 10 8 4 12 6 12 46.2% John Tavares 10 5 7 12 6 9 61.7% Mitchell Marner 10 3 6 9 9 9 0% Morgan Rielly 10 2 5 7 10 6 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.

The Sabres have 33 goals this season (three per game), 11th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Sabres Key Players