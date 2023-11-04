How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) -- who've lost three straight -- host the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
NHL Network and MSG-B will air this Maple Leafs versus Sabres game.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 30 total goals (three per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|10
|6
|8
|14
|2
|9
|0%
|Auston Matthews
|10
|8
|4
|12
|6
|12
|46.2%
|John Tavares
|10
|5
|7
|12
|6
|9
|61.7%
|Mitchell Marner
|10
|3
|6
|9
|9
|9
|0%
|Morgan Rielly
|10
|2
|5
|7
|10
|6
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- The Sabres have 33 goals this season (three per game), 11th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|11
|5
|5
|10
|5
|8
|46.2%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|11
|3
|7
|10
|5
|7
|42%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|11
|2
|7
|9
|10
|8
|-
|Tage Thompson
|11
|5
|4
|9
|1
|10
|46.2%
|Dylan Cozens
|11
|3
|4
|7
|7
|1
|50.4%
