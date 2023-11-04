The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2) are heavily favored (-225 moneyline odds to win) when they host a game against the Buffalo Sabres (5-6), who have +180 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Trends

In three games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the eight times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-4 in those games.

The Sabres have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Toronto has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Buffalo has not played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop William Nylander 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (-128) Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (-105) Auston Matthews 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (+110)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Owen Power 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+130) - Dylan Cozens 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) Casey Mittelstadt 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+110) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.