Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.
Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 5-3-2 overall record.
- Toronto has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Toronto finished 0-0-2 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.
- In the four games when Toronto has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-1 to record three points.
- In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 3-3-1 (seven points).
- The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-0-1 to record five points.
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres (5-6 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in matchups that have required OT this season.
- Buffalo has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.
- This season the Sabres registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Buffalo failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Sabres have earned 10 points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.
- Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Sabres have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|15th
|3.10
|Goals Scored
|3.00
|18th
|11th
|3.00
|Goals Allowed
|3.09
|15th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|28.0
|28th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.0
|15th
|5th
|29.41%
|Power Play %
|9.38%
|30th
|20th
|75.76%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.48%
|5th
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
