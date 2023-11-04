The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-225)

Maple Leafs (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of a 5-3-2 overall record.

Toronto has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Toronto finished 0-0-2 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.

In the four games when Toronto has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-1 to record three points.

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 3-3-1 (seven points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-0-1 to record five points.

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres (5-6 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Buffalo has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Sabres registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Buffalo failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Sabres have earned 10 points in their seven games with three or more goals scored.

Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Sabres have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 15th 3.10 Goals Scored 3.00 18th 11th 3.00 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 6th 33.3 Shots 28.0 28th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.0 15th 5th 29.41% Power Play % 9.38% 30th 20th 75.76% Penalty Kill % 90.48% 5th

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

