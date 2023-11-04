William Nylander and Casey Mittelstadt are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-225)

Maple Leafs (-225) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: NHL Network,MSG-B

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of Toronto's leading offensive players this season is Nylander, with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and an average ice time of 19:51 per game.

Auston Matthews is another important player for Toronto, with 12 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

John Tavares has 12 points for Toronto, via five goals and seven assists.

Joseph Woll's record is 3-2-0. He has conceded nine goals (1.9 goals against average) and racked up 146 saves with a .942% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Sabres Players to Watch

Mittelstadt has recorded three goals (0.3 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), taking 1.3 shots per game and shooting 21.4%. This places him among the leaders for Buffalo with 10 total points (0.9 per game).

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has posted 10 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and five assists.

This season, Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and seven assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league). In 3 games, he has 64 saves, and has allowed six goals (2.4 goals against average).

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 15th 3.10 Goals Scored 3.00 18th 11th 3.00 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 6th 33.3 Shots 28.0 28th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.0 15th 5th 29.41% Power Play % 9.38% 30th 20th 75.76% Penalty Kill % 90.48% 5th

