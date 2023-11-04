The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2, on a three-game losing streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (5-6) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and MSG-B.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-225) Sabres (+180) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have compiled a 4-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Toronto has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have won two of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline in this game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Sabres have a 35.7% chance to win.

Buffalo's games this season have had over 6.5 goals four of 11 times.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 33 (11th) 30 (14th) Goals Allowed 34 (23rd) 10 (6th) Power Play Goals 3 (28th) 8 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

The Maple Leafs offense's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Maple Leafs rank 14th in total goals against, conceding three goals per game (30 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 15th in the NHL.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres' 33 total goals (three per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Sabres have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 34 total, which ranks 23rd among NHL teams.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

