Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres on November 4, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Casey Mittelstadt and other players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Auston Matthews has totaled 12 points (1.2 per game), scoring eight goals and adding four assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
John Tavares' 12 points this season have come via five goals and seven assists.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Mittelstadt's 10 points are important for Buffalo. He has three goals and seven assists in 11 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Jeff Skinner is a top offensive contributor for Buffalo with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 11 games.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 24
|2
|0
|2
|6
