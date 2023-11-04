You can see player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Casey Mittelstadt and other players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 2 0 1 1 7 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 1 1 5 at Predators Oct. 28 1 0 1 7 at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 4

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Auston Matthews has totaled 12 points (1.2 per game), scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 0 0 2 at Predators Oct. 28 0 1 1 4 at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 1 2 1

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

John Tavares' 12 points this season have come via five goals and seven assists.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 at Predators Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Stars Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Mittelstadt's 10 points are important for Buffalo. He has three goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 1 1 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 1 1 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Senators Oct. 24 0 2 2 0

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Jeff Skinner is a top offensive contributor for Buffalo with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 11 games.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 2 2 4 at Devils Oct. 27 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 24 2 0 2 6

