Can we expect Marc-Edouard Vlasic scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

