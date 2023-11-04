Maria Fassi will take to the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4, aiming to conquer the par-478, 6,598-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Fassi at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

+15000

Maria Fassi Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Fassi has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of her last 19 rounds.

Fassi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Fassi has had an average finish of 45th.

In her past five tournaments, Fassi has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Fassi has made the cut in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 43 -2 274 0 14 0 2 $236,254

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Fassi finished 77th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-478 course measures 6,598 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Fassi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,583 yards, 15 yards shorter than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 21st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.99).

Fassi shot better than 90% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Fassi carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, better than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Fassi had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.5).

Fassi's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that last outing, Fassi had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Fassi ended the Maybank Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Fassi finished without one.

