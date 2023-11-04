The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mark Giordano find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

Giordano has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Giordano has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

