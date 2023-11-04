The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will have Martin Laird as part of the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Laird Odds to Win: +12500

Martin Laird Insights

Laird has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Laird has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -9 276 0 11 1 1 $1.1M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Laird's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 23rd.

Laird made the cut in four of his past six entries in this event.

The most recent time Laird played this event was in 2022, and he finished 15th.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

The average course Laird has played in the past year has been 39 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Laird shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Laird did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Laird had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Laird's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

In that last tournament, Laird's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Laird finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

