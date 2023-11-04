Martin Trainer will compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Trainer at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,452 yards

72 / 7,452 yards Trainer Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Martin Trainer Insights

Trainer has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Trainer has had an average finish of 41st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Trainer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 44 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $248,720

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Trainer played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 6,997 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,452-yard length for this event.

The average course Trainer has played in the past year has been 105 yards shorter than the 7,452 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 50th percentile of the field.

Trainer shot better than just 22% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Trainer fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trainer recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Trainer's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last tournament, Trainer's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Trainer ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 5.0.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trainer fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

