Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes play on Saturday at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is -1.

Barzal has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in six of nine games this season, Barzal has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability that Barzal goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 6 Points 4 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

