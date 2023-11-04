Matthias Schwab is ready for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (par-72) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Schwab at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matthias Schwab Insights

Schwab has finished under par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Schwab has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Schwab has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Schwab has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -4 280 0 13 0 1 $651,918

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Schwab played this event was in 2022, and he finished 21st.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Schwab has played i the last year (7,272 yards) is 91 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Schwab was better than only 13% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Schwab carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Schwab had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Schwab recorded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last tournament, Schwab's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Schwab finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Schwab carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

