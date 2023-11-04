Will Mattias Ekholm find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

Ekholm has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

