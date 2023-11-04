The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Janmark find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • Janmark is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Janmark has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

