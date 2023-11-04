Should you bet on Mattias Samuelsson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.