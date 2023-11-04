The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4 will feature Max McGreevy as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on McGreevy at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards McGreevy Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished better than par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McGreevy has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, McGreevy's average finish has been 41st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

McGreevy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -3 282 0 7 0 0 $164,132

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time McGreevy played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

Courses that McGreevy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 81 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 39th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

McGreevy was better than only 2% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

McGreevy failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, McGreevy had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

McGreevy had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last tournament, McGreevy's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

McGreevy finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, McGreevy fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.