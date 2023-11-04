Michael Block is part of the field from November 2-4 in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking on a par-72, 7,363-yard course.

Looking to bet on Block at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Block Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Michael Block Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Block has scored better than par three times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Block has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Block has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Block has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 15 +1 281 0 1 0 0 $255,000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Block has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,366 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be at 7,363 yards this week.

Block's Last Time Out

Block was good on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Block shot better than just 9% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Block carded a birdie or better on three of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Block had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Block's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that last outing, Block's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Block ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Block had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.