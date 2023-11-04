Michael Gligic is ready for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (par-72) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Gligic at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Gligic Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Michael Gligic Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Gligic has shot better than par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gligic has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Gligic has had an average finish of 65th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Gligic has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 58 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $89,877

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Gligic finished below the cut line in each of his last three trips to this tournament.

Gligic did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Gligic has played in the past year has been 48 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the ninth percentile among all competitors.

Gligic was better than 61% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Gligic failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Gligic carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Gligic's six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

At that last outing, Gligic had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Gligic finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Gligic recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

