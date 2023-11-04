The Calgary Flames, including Mikael Backlund, take the ice Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Backlund in the Flames-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Mikael Backlund vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Backlund has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

In three of 10 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 10 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Backlund Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 35 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 3 Points 2 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

