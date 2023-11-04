Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 4?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Granlund 2022-23 stats and insights
- In nine of 79 games last season, Granlund scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He posted one goal (plus 11 assists) on the power play.
- He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- The Penguins secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.