The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund 2022-23 stats and insights

In nine of 79 games last season, Granlund scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted one goal (plus 11 assists) on the power play.

He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

