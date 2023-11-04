The San Jose Sharks, including Mikael Granlund, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a wager on Granlund interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Granlund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Granlund averaged 17:36 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

He had a goal in nine of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Granlund had an assist in 27 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Granlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

