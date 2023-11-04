Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
Mitchell Marner will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mitchell Marner vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marner Season Stats Insights
- Marner has averaged 22:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- In three of 10 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Marner has a point in eight of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- In five of 10 games this year, Marner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Marner has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Marner Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|9
|Points
|9
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|9
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.