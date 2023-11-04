Mitchell Marner will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marner intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 22:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In three of 10 games this season, Marner has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marner has a point in eight of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 10 games this year, Marner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marner has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 64.5%.

Marner Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 9 Points 9 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 9

