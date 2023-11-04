The Philadelphia Flyers, including Morgan Frost, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Considering a wager on Frost? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Morgan Frost vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost's plus-minus this season, in 7:00 per game on the ice, is +1.

Through five games this season, Frost has yet to score a goal.

Frost has not recorded a point through five games this year.

Frost has yet to put up an assist this year through five games.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Frost goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Frost going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 5 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

