The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Rielly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Morgan Rielly vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.

In two of 10 games this year, Rielly has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Rielly has a point in four of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Rielly has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

