Morgan Rielly Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Rielly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morgan Rielly vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Sabres Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rielly Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.
- In two of 10 games this year, Rielly has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Rielly has a point in four of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Rielly has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.
- There is a 51.2% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rielly Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|7
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.