From November 2-4, Morgane Metraux will take to the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to play in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Metraux at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Metraux Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Morgane Metraux Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Metraux has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Metraux has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Metraux has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Metraux has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 35 -2 276 0 9 2 2 $330,759

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, which is longer than the 6,598-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Metraux has played i the last year (6,538 yards) is 60 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,598).

Metraux's Last Time Out

Metraux was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which landed her in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Metraux shot better than just 20% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Metraux recorded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Metraux had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Metraux's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last outing, Metraux's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Metraux finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Metraux recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

