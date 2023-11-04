Nanna Madsen will compete at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan at Taiheiyo Club, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Madsen at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Madsen Odds to Win: +25000

Nanna Madsen Insights

Madsen has finished better than par six times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Madsen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five events, Madsen's average finish has been 56th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Madsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -2 281 0 16 1 1 $484,195

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Madsen finished 64th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 478 listed at 6,598 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Madsen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,560 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.28-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was poor, putting her in the third percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Madsen shot better than 73% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Madsen recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, worse than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Madsen carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.5).

Madsen's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that most recent tournament, Madsen had a bogey or worse on 12 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Madsen ended the Maybank Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Madsen underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

