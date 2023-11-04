For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Kadri scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Kadri has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 35 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

