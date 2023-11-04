The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 17:57 per game on the ice, is -12.

Kadri has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of 10 games this season, Kadri has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 10 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Kadri goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.